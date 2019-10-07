CRIME
Court Remands 3 Brothers For Allegedly Defiling, Molesting 8-year-old Relative
An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that three brothers, Muyiwa, Jimi and Folorunsho Emmanuel, who allegedly molested and defiled their eight-year-old niece, be remanded in a correctional centre.
Muyiwa, 45, is charged with defiling the minor while Jimi, 51, and Folorunsho, 42, were charged with molesting her.
The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Prison, pending when the case would be filed at the Special Offences and Sexual Court, Ikeja.
Adedayo has adjourned the case until Nov. 6, for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on Aug. 22, at No. 18/20 Ladipo Kuku off Allen, Ikeja.
The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
MOST READ
Sanwo–Olu Rewards Police Officer For Saving Robbery Victim
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
$11m Cyber Scam: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Invictus Obi’s N280m To FG
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Court Orders Forfeiture Of N37.5m, Hotel Belonging To Convicted Ex-NIMASA Boss
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market