CRIME
Court Remands Landlord For Allegedly Defiling 9-year-old Tenant’s Daughter
An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded that a 59-year-old landlord, Dauda Jimoh, who allegedly defiled his tenant’s nine-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.
Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma, who did not take the plea of Jimoh, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice..
Anoma adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 27 in Ilupeju-Ekiti.
She alleged that Jimoh, who is the landlord to the victim’s mother, allegedly defiled the victim whenever her mother was not at home.
She said that it was the victim’s elder sister that saw the landlord on her sister and reported the matter to her mother.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child Right Law of Ekiti State, 2012. (NAN)
MOST READ
Sanwo–Olu Rewards Police Officer For Saving Robbery Victim
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
$11m Cyber Scam: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Invictus Obi’s N280m To FG
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Court Orders Forfeiture Of N37.5m, Hotel Belonging To Convicted Ex-NIMASA Boss
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds