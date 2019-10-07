Daura Zone Deserves To Produce Next Governor Of Katsina – Wali

In this interview with TUNDE OGUNTOLA, the chairman, Daura Zone is Next 2023, Comrade Ahmed Ahidjo Wali called for the zoning of the state’s gubernatorial ticket in 2023 elections to Daura Senatorial District in the interest of equity and justice.

Why is your group calling for the zoning of the Katsina state gubernatorial ticket to Daura local government?

On September 23 this year, Katsina State celebrated thirty-two years of creation. Over the years it is always the seat of the Speaker- they do give to the zone, and even the seat of speaker they do rotate it in the zone creating division among us. This time they will say let us give the people of Katsina Emirate and they create another division there instead of saying this is for the Daura zone go and pick who is supposed to be the speaker. All these things are a form of marginalization we never have a Secretary of the Government of the State, Governor or Deputy Governor position. What will you call this for 32 years and my people have been patient enough this is the first time our people are coming out publicly to say enough is enough we need this ticket for our zone. Since the creation of the state, it is obvious that within this period, the state has witnessed unprecedented developments under the leadership of six military administrators and four civilian governors. Like any other state in the federation, Katsina state has three Senatorial Districts; Katsina, Daura and Funtua. However, it is sad to state that within these 32 years, Daura Senatorial District is the only zone in the state that has never produced a democratically elected governor, despite being the Senatorial District with the highest number of local government areas in the state. Agitation for the creation of katsina started about forty years ago, in the late seventies, by a group of Concerned, Patriotic and Prominent People from Katsina and Daura Emirates, operating under the auspices of Katsinawa and Daurawa Association, called “Nagge Dadi Goma”. The chairman of the association was Late Durbin Daura, Alhaji Dauda Daura, an elder brother of Nigerian incumbent President, President Muhammadu Buhari. The aspiration of people from this area for the creation of Katsina state from former Kaduna state was finally actualized by the administration of the Nigeria Military Head of State, General lbrahim Badamasi Babangida who on 23 September 1987 created Katsina State alongside Akwa Ibom State, when he created Katsina state he said he was creating a state for Kastinawa and Daurawa, that is the people of Kastina Emirate and the people Daura Emirate and you can only find that combination in Daura zone, we are the real Kastina state. Sadly, they always divide and rule the zone.

Tell us about the composition of your group?

Our group Daura Zone is Next 2023, is made up people from every local government that form Daura zone in Kastina state.In every local government we have representatives, then we also have committees in every local government areas and we have a very solid structure within that zone, within the group we have former chairman of local government, former members of the National Assembly, and other top politicians. Men of honour and integrity in this nation are all in our group and we are getting the support of all our elders in the zones and our elected members both at the National Assembly and the State Assembly.

How will your group achieve this feat?

We are simply mobilising support from the grassroots in our local government, we are also going to mobilize and team up with other just members who are fair and just from other zones in the state, we already have people that were talking to even in Funtua zone we are going to push this thing forward in a massive way. You know how the All Progressives Congress (APC) pushed out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 during the presidential election in a massive way, we are replicating the same thing here via the support of our people. This is politics it is a game of numbers, when we don’t get the seat of the governor we will reel out our backup plans. But right now what we are mobilizing our people, let the people know their right, even in the country we have a principle of rotation of the seat of the President between the south and the north. If you go to other states of the federation they do rotate each political position. I know a state that does rotate the councillorship seat even at the ward level, we are going to have massive mobilization for Daura zone in 2023. With our ‘locaci yayi” slogan we are going to tour every local government in Katsina state and mobilise them, we are going sell this slogan to the people most especially our people from Daura zone because that is our immediate constituency and as you can see our people are already tired and the people now understand that they can fight for their right and this is the right time to do it, because like what happened in Kwara state during the last election, it has happened in so many other states or even local government, where the people come out en masse and support the candidate of their choice and this is exactly what we going to do, we going to use the people en masse and mobilise them. When we reel out our plans, believe me you will see what Kastina will turn to before 2023.

What are your appeals to the people of Katsina and its stakeholders?

Daura Senatorial Zone has been denied the opportunity to rule the state, despite the sacrifice and selfless service of patriotic people from the zone who sacrificed their wealth, time, talent and energy to struggle for the creation of Katsina state and those that served the state diligently after the creation of the state.

We are using this medium to humbly request for zoning the position of Katsina State governor in 2023 to Daura Senatorial District. We are in favour of zoning for some key reasons as earlier stated, Daura Senatorial Zone has never produced a state Governor since the commencement of current political dispensation in 1999. Our zone has people of proven integrity and competence. Daura zone is blessed with eminent personalities and elder-statesmen, high-level prominent politicians, diplomats, former ministers, and a serving minister, retired and serving senior military and Para-military officers, former and serving senior federal and state civil servants, businessmen and women, etc. Our zone can produce capable, sound, formidable, and credible candidates, who are qualified to become the next governor of Katsina State and with all experience to move Katsina state to a greater height.

I am calling on every citizen of the Daura zone, every citizen from every local government, every hamlet, every village to come out and support us, at the end of the day nobody will benefit from these efforts more than the people of the zone so I am calling on them to come out and support the zone fully this movement fully. The three civilian governors that have ruled the state were from Katsina Senatorial Zone; The Alhaii Sa’idu Barda, the second Late Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’adua and the third Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema all hailed from Katsina Senatorial District. On the other hand, Funtua Senatorial Zone produced Four Deputy Governor (Alhaji Abdullahi Garba, Aminchi Twice, Alhaji Tukur Jikamshi, Alhaji Sirajo Umar Damari, and Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari) respectively. The present Governor of the State His Excellency Aminu Bello Masari also hails from Funtua Senatorial District Zone. The policy in the state has not been fair to people from Daura Senatorial District, as we are always left with the position of the Speaker, State House of Assembly. This negates the principles of equity, fairness, and justice. We have high number of voters turn from the done during elections but, they always dominate the people in the zone in favour of their selfish political ends, that is why this association is engaging in advocacy and mobilisation campaign among people of this areas to rise and free themselves out of political marginalization and domination. The people of Daura Senatorial District are united and determine to pursue the course of zoning system in Katsina state politics, and specifically zoning the position of Katsina State Governor to our zone in 2023. This demand is non-negotiable, and we will continue to struggle at every opportunity that presents itself and through all lawful means to ensure our demand is met. At this point, we want to emphasize that, Daura senatorial zone will reject any position, short of the position of Katsina State Governor in 2023.