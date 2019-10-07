METRO
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
Activities at the Nigeria Postal Service, (NIPOST), in Lagos was on Monday paralysed as drivers down tools over non- payment of their salaries.
LEADERSHIP investigation reveals that NIPOST is owing its Transport contractors huge amount of money running into several millions of naira.
According to one of the drivers who pleaded anonymity there were no movements of letters and parcels at the Onipanu Post Office as drivers who were scheduled to travel to Abuja and Yenegoa in Bayelsa State refused to embark on the journey.
At the Ikeja Post Office on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, the situation was the same as some of the trucks meant to convey letters and parcels to other states were parked in the premises.
LEADERSHIP was told by one of the staff at the Onipanu post office Monday that since the assumption of the new Post Master General a lot has changed.
He said apart from not paying the contractors as at when due that staff welfare are no longer given priority in the current leadership.
”This current management are not interested in staff welfare. Salaries are delayed and other welfare packages to staff are no longer forthcoming. You know the man at the helm of affairs at NIPOST now is an outsider, he did not grow from the ranks. May be he is finding his job difficult”, he said.
Our correspondent was told the contractors and the Management of NIPOST are meeting in Abuja to resolve the issue.
