NEWS
Edo Procurement Agency Deploys New Tools To Ease Contracting Process
The Edo State Public Procurement Agency with support from the World Bank has deployed state-specific standard bidding tools and revised its procurement procedures manual to ease the contracting process in the state.
Recall that at the inauguration of the first Governing Board of the agency in 2014, the agency developed and deployed a procurement procedures manual to provide explanatory note to the state’s procurement law, but was unable to do same for the Standard Bidding Documents.
The Edo State Government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has pursued far-reaching reforms in budgeting and open governance, which is strengthened with the deployment of the new tools.
In the circumstance, the Agency was constrained to adapt the Standard Bidding Documents developed by the Bureau of Public Procurement as a result of the similarities between the state procurement law and federal procurement Act.
The development and deployment of the Standard Bidding Tools which is a key reform agenda of the agency was realised through support from the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Results project (SEEFOR) with funding from the World Bank.
Commenting on the development, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Mr. Henry Imogiemhe Idogun expressed gratitude to Edo SEEFOR, World Bank, the independent consultants and the technical staff, who worked assiduously to ensure deployment of the tools.
He noted that with the deployment of the tool, the staff and the Agency have joined the league of states with State Specific Standard Bidding Tools, which is a land mark achievement and a legacy that would make for efficient functioning of the agency.
He noted that the tools will ensure a more seamless procurement process, especially as the agency is set to migrate to e-procurement.
Idogun thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for the immense support the agency has enjoyed under his leadership in the last three years.
MOST READ
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank