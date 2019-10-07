Ex PDP Chairman Cautions Politicians Over Abandoned Project

The former chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), QS Adamu Muazu has warned politicians against spate of abandoned projects across the states, saying that they should be resilient on any intended project and what they can achieve within their tenure in office.

He disclosed this in Abuja at the 50th anniversary celebration of Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), unveiling of its 5-storey building and launching of the institute’s history book.

While lamenting that there are many foundations of uncompleted projects, he enjoined politicians to complete such projects within the specified period, while prioritising quality for the benefit of Nigerians.

He was optimistic that Nigeria would regain its lost position in the comity of nations, if professionals sacrificed their time.

Muazu commended Quantity Surveyors (QS) occupying sensitive positions across the states for their excellent performance adding that their duties are paramount to the development of Nigeria.

On her part, the immediate past president of NIQS, QS Mercy Iyortyer recalled how she set up a committee that finalised the costing and commenced the project during her tenure, having been evicted from the institute’s office in Abuja twice.

She appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration to provide access road to the site to encourage other developers interested in developing the area.

Iyortyer said that apart from saving cost for the institution, that the complex would enhance their professional work.

Also speaking, the president of NIQS, QS Obafemi Onashile harped on the need for professional bodies to prioritise welfare and professionalism for all stakeholders in the built industry.