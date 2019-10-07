ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) commissioner in Kano state, Mr Zayyanu Danmusa, yesterday, said that the commission has recovered about N900 billion siphoned as constituency project from lawmakers in 12 states, who connived with contractors and supervising federal agencies.

The ICPC commissioner made the disclosure while unveiling members of anti-corruption group drawn from the 44 local government areas of the state, in collaboration with Community for Peace and Corrupt Free Society (CPCFS) Nigeria.

He explained that most of the lawmakers connived with contractors to siphon funds budgeted for constituency projects, aimed at enhancing the development of their respective communities.

He said that the fight against corruption should not be left alone for ICPC, adding that it’s a collective responsibility of Nigerians to expose as well as provide useful information on the activities of corrupt officials.

Danmusa noted that the commission is collaborating with different civil society organisation’s for sensitisation, monitoring and advocating the need for publics to shun corruption.

A board member of ICPC, Hon. Dauda Yahaya Umar, who also chaired the commission’s constituency projects tracking committee, called on Nigerians to disown, shun and stop celebrating corrupt politicians and public office holders.

Umar regretted that the activities of corrupt leaders have continued to retrogress national development.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot champion the fight against corruption saying that, “we should not expect Mr. President to carry gun or knife to get at every corrupt Nigerian.”

Umar maintained that members of the group drawn from the local government areas of the state, would serve as volunteers of anti-corruption campaigns through monitoring implementation of constituency projects in their respective communities.

“Our message is simple; Nigerians should shun corruption. Nigerians should disown corrupt people and stop celebrating them; by the time we expose corrupt leaders instead of hailing them, they will have a rethink and begin to realise that the havoc they are causing our great country have severe consequences”.

“This is our country and we must do something to help Nigeria get out of this mess called corruption”.

“I am not a politician but what we are facing as a people in Nigeria is pitiable, because of the activities of corrupt people”.

“This is why we initiated this platform to join hands with designated anti-corruption agencies such as ICPC to expose corrupt politicians and public office holders”.

“We will not stop at that; we are taking the crusade against corruption to the communities.”

He further stated that, “we are taking it to the door-steps of Nigerians. I must also tell you that Nigerians are responding positively because we have volunteers even at the grassroots who have taken our message very seriously and they are ready to help make Nigeria work again.”