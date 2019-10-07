NEWS
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured teachers in the state of better welfare package as a reward for their immense contribution in shaping the society.
The governor while speaking at this year’s Teachers’ Day celebration held at the Nigeria Union of Teachers NUT House in Ibadan, promised to ensure that they get improved welfare package.
Represented by the state’s Head of Service Alhaja Olalade Agboola, he said teachers were the light of the world and had been contributing immensely in shaping the society.
“Celebrating teachers is one of the finest memory which the teachers will forever cherish. Teachers are the people who have made impeccable contributions in shaping society.
“You add value to our character and make us ideal citizens of the country, of the state of our home. I can stand before you today because I was well trained and modelled by a teacher .Great Oyo State teachers.
“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that this administration is ready to bring joy into your lives by providing improved welfare packages,” he said.
MOST READ
Sanwo–Olu Rewards Police Officer For Saving Robbery Victim
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
$11m Cyber Scam: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Invictus Obi’s N280m To FG
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Court Orders Forfeiture Of N37.5m, Hotel Belonging To Convicted Ex-NIMASA Boss
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- BUSINESS16 hours ago
Foreign Firms Invest N278bn In Nigeria’s Equities Market