NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow

The National Assembly yesterday said it was ready to receive President Muhammadu Buhari and the 2020 budget tomorrow.

According to the National Assembly management, everything had been put in place for the president’s budget presentation tomorrow.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP last night, the spokesman of the Senate, Adedayo Adeyeye said, “Nothing has changed,” in respect of the preparations of the National Assembly to receive the 2020 budget tomorrow.

Having approved the 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari last week and N10,729.4 trillion for the 2020 budget, the Senate, after it adopted a report of the committee on Finance headed by Olamilekan Adeola Solomon (Lagos West), called for an increment of revenue target of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) from N942.6 billion to N1.5 trillion.

Also, the lawmakers adopted $57 per barrel as crude oil benchmark price for the fiscal year 2020 as against the $55 per barrel proposed by the federal government.

The Senate, which adopted all the 16 prayers of the Joint Committees on Finance, also adopted the 2.18 million barrel per day daily production as proposed by the federal government.

Senator Adeyeye had disclosed that President Buhari was to present the 2020 budget on Tuesday by 2pm in a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the plenary, Adeyeye said that the National Assembly had received communication from the executive that President Buhari will present the budget on Tuesday.

Also, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori said yesterday that all is set to receive the budget from the president tomorrow.

Sani-Omolori, through his media aide, Mr Andrew Oota, said all had been put in place to receive the president.

PMB Chairs Special FEC On 2020 Budget Today

President Muhammadu Buhari will today chair the extraordinary Federal Executive Council meeting on the 2020 Budget proposal.

This is coming ahead of the budget presentation by the president to the National Assembly tomorrow.

The purpose of the FEC meeting is to tidy up the appropriation bill in final preparations for presentation.

The early submission of the budget is to enable the National Assembly pass the bill in time to enable the country return the budget cycle to January-December.

The executive had earlier had targeted September for the submission of budget, however, the president‘s participation in the United Nations General Assembly stalled the presentation .