NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse

The Back to Light Foundation (BLF), a Non Governmental Organisation, has taken the campaign against drug abuse to the streets of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sensitising Nigerians against the menace.

Speaking during the sensitisation in Abuja, the executive director/founder of (BLF), Tega Omogor said that the rising cases of illegal drug consumption in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and across the country called for urgent concern.

Omogor also donated Bible and another spiritual Sacramental to rehabilitate the drug addicts during the sensitisation in Jahi community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said, “Back to Light Foundation is a non-governmental organisation that aimed at sensitising youths in the society against drug use, and help the drug users recover and integrated back into the society.

“Our plan is to make sure that we create a drug free environment for the next generation, one youth at a time. Our plan is if it is one person that we change then we will be fine but thankfully we reached over 40 people so we are very grateful to God,” she said.

According to her, “We have rehabilitation centres that we are working with right now, when we know what it is that they need and we start with counseling, when we know why they go into doing drugs which many of them is caused by unemployment, so we have plans to gather them and teach them skills that can help them and empower them back into the society to be able to fend for themselves after they have left rehab.

“The rehabilitation centres in Nigeria is so expensive and we don’t know who will pay for those things but for now what we will do is counsel and teach them skills for free. ’’

She urge government and other individual to support the NGO to build rehabilitation centre to address the rising cases of illegal drugs in the country.