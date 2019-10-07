NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has tasked governments and employers to extend decent work provisions and protection to migrant workers through social dialogue.

Speaking at this year’s World Day for Decent Work Celebration, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said majority of migrants are in precarious jobs that are unstable and insecure.

Wabba who is also the President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) therefore urged trade unions to organize migrant workers to deepen the power of the working class.

He said, “as we know, majority of migrants are in precarious jobs that are unstable and insecure, and which offer them limited or no rights, protections and benefits. We, therefore, urge governments and employers to extend decent work provisions and protection to migrant workers through social dialogue.”

Wabba said further, “We reject a world of work where jobs are not secured and hugely precarious. We reject the ascendancy of a work order denoted by casual, contract, or outsourced work. We will continue to frown at child labour. We reject forced labour. These industrial infractions violate section 7 of Nigeria’s Labour Act. We say no to a world of work where workers are dumped in the column of “expendables” to be torn apart, trampled upon and tossed aside.

“Our demands are short, simple and straight forward. We demand that workers be treated with dignity in our factories, offices, schools, hospitals, and other work spaces. Workers are not expendable commodities. We create the wealth. We demand regularized appointments, decent work hours, paid leave, guaranteed remuneration at work and regular pension at retirement.”