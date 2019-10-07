NEWS
One Child, 10 Others Killed In Bomb Blast
At least 10 civilians, including a child, were killed on Monday after explosives placed in a three-wheeler blew up next to a bus carrying Afghan army recruits in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, a spokesman said.
The spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said twenty seven others were also injured in the incident that took place around in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital.
Khogyani added that those injured had so far been transported to the public hospital in the province with a number of them in critical condition.
However, no group had claimed responsibility for the bombing so far. Both the Islamic State terrorist group and Taliban militants were active in Nangarhar province.
Meanwhile, the civilians had been the ones to bear the brunt of the brutal ongoing war in Afghanistan.
According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 1,366 civilians have been killed and 2,446 others have been injured between Jan. 1, and June 30. (dpa/NAN)
MOST READ
Sanwo–Olu Rewards Police Officer For Saving Robbery Victim
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
$11m Cyber Scam: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Invictus Obi’s N280m To FG
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Court Orders Forfeiture Of N37.5m, Hotel Belonging To Convicted Ex-NIMASA Boss
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds