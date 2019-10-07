Osinbajo And The Higher Calling Of Loyalty

“I am loyal” is a popular expression in Nigeria, especially in political circles. The popularity of that expression reflects the premium that our society places on loyalty. Sadly, in many circles, loyalty has become a synonym for blind support and even readiness to deploy violence to further the interests of a leader. However, there is a different, higher kind of loyalty and few people in the public space today embody it as much as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. It is loyalty of the nobler variety, deep rooted enough to remain steady in spite of challenges and expansive enough to add value in measurable ways.

In recent weeks, the country’s number two man has been the subject of intense political punditry and immense media scrutiny. In response to false corruption allegations against him and feverish speculations regarding his position in the administration, Osinbajo has remained what he has always been: a focused, loyal deputy working hard to do justice to the job he has been elected to do. He has refused to be distracted; rather he continues to carry out his functions with the characteristic competence and dignity that has defined his public service career. If the current challenges are a test, it is safe to say that he has already passed them.

Since his emergence as Vice President, Osinbajo has earned both admiration and criticism for his uncompromising loyalty to his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari. This loyalty is reflected in many ways, not least the strong support he provides in the implementation of various policies and programmes of the administration. These include his role in economic management and his involvement in the social investment programmes, a defining initiative of the administration. Also notable is his involvement in the Federal Government’s moves to achieve peace in the Niger Delta and the successful efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the country. But beyond his diligent handling of tasks assigned his office, it is his fulsome loyalty to the government he serves that shines through.

Anybody who has ever served as second in command in any significant capacity will appreciate the delicate nature of the vice president’s position and how well Osinbajo has managed the challenges that come with it. The official website of the United States Senate describes the vice presidency as “the least understood, most ridiculed, and most ignored constitutional office in the federal government”. In America’s recent history, Richard Nixon who served as vice president to President Dwight Eisenhower and Lyndon Baines Johnson, President John F. Kennedy’s deputy are among the vice presidents whose challenges in office were well documented. In Nigeria’s much younger democracy which is bedevilled with so many issues, the position is even more fraught with challenges and subject to pervasive misunderstanding.

Osinbajo, a brilliant constitutional lawyer, fully appreciates the formal functions, history and nuances of his position. As an effective number two, Osinbajo has never forgotten what the job is about. Not even during those times when the public and the political opposition have tried to glorify him beyond his job description. This was very obvious when he received commendations for his performance as Acting President. The VP has never broken rank. Ever the team player, he was fastidious in giving credit to his boss and the government that he serves in.

For instance, while speaking at the 11th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in March 2019, Osinbajo who is a gifted orator, played down his own prowess, telling the audience “The President never claimed to be an orator…He is interested in getting things done.” This action by the VP, deflecting attention from his own strength to direct positive attention to his boss is typical of an effective number two. He understands that a key part of his job is to discourage any narrative that places him in competition with his principal as such perceived competition is unhealthy and ultimately counterproductive.

Those critics who urge Osinbajo to be disloyal may simply have one problem: they confuse the word “Vice President” with a fictional construct: “Alternative President”.

The bottom line is that the Vice President serves at the pleasure of the President even when he is serving as Acting President. Osinbajo exhibited a full understanding of this reality when he acted as Acting President during the President’s ten-day holiday in August 2018. He did not use it as an opportunity to promote any personal agenda. Rather what Nigerians and the rest of the world saw was diligent leadership and a decisiveness that prevented the disruptions that sometimes follow when a second in command is left in charge. Nigerians will not forget in a hurry his swift reaction to the siege on the National Assembly or the manner in which he appeased a tense public by ordering the restructuring of the Special Anti Robbery Squad.

In spite of the positive public response to his actions when he was in charge, the VP would probably be the first to say that stepping in for two weeks is certainly not as challenging as running a country full time. That is the kind of uncommon loyalty he is known for.

Those familiar with Osinbajo’s antecedents are not surprised by his principles style. In a political terrain where backstabbing and ego-fuelled feuds are common, Osinbajo’s track record remains refreshingly free of such incidents in his well-documented career. There are no reports of tense relations with those whom he has served or served with. Not during his time as legal adviser to late Chief Bola Ige; no such tales cloud his eight years as Commissioner of Justice in Lagos during which he implemented unprecedented reforms of the state judiciary.

This decency and large-heartedness are also amply evident in his conduct as a Pastor. It is also significant that his relationship with the Redeemed Church of Christ remains strong while his ties with the larger church body are robust despite occasional frictions.

And try as they may, none of Osinbajo’s detractors has succeeded in selling any narrative of him as a disloyal party man. Osinbajo’s relationship with Bola Tinubu and other leaders in the All Progressives Congress remains intact. He was not involved in any of the quarrels that were reported by the media around the 2019 election. Rather he was invariably the conciliator, the peacemaker, the team player and the consensus builder. Such consistency within various spheres and roles cannot be feigned or conjured. It is genuine, organic to his values and personality.

Osinbajo has been described both as a quiet, unassuming and hardworking person as well as an eloquent and jovial person. This nuanced personality and temperament is key to his effectiveness. He has been adroit in deploying these two sides of his personality to further the priorities of the President, the administration and the ruling party. His focus on the best interests of critical constituencies and the nation as a whole is as constant as the northern star.

I believe that more Nigerians should appreciate the kind of Vice President we have: one who is active but not aggressive; one who is able to make important contributions to the administration without courting personal glory; one who has remained loyal to his principal in pursuit of the best interest of the country; one who takes the high road when the mudslingers come after his good name. Osinbajo’s is certainly demonstrating a new paradigm of loyalty.

Adegboyega is a public affairs analyst.