PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s unwarranted invective on former President Goodluck Jonathan was misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC administration, which have gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the history of our nation.

The opposition party added that the distortions and groundless attack on former President Jonathan is a desperate tactic by the APC and the Buhari Presidency to divert public attention from the recent shocking corruption and fraud revelations in which close relatives and confidants of Mr. President are mentioned.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it had been made aware of how the Presidency had been in a frenzy to suppress investigations and deflect public enquiries from the arrest of “President Buhari’s known confidant deported from the United Kingdom for alleged international passport scam and money laundering, as it knows that an inquest will further expose the huge rot in the Buhari Presidency.

“Our party has equally been made aware of how the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been desperate to divert public attention from the administration’s obnoxious decision to further oppress Nigerians by reintroducing tollgates on our highway, increasing Value Added Tax (VAT), electricity bill and other tariffs as well as their despicable plot to sack government workers.”

The PDP further charged the APC and the Buhari Presidency to perish the idea of thinking that this unnecessary distortion on the Jonathan administration would bury the demand for an inquest into the Danu racket through which billions of naira meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians are allegedly being diverted to private purses.

The PDP stated that the APC had remained silent since revelations emerged that its key leaders and the cabal at the Presidency are allegedly involved in the alleged stealing of over N14 trillion meant for the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Our party further challenges the APC and the Buhari Presidency to speak out on the alleged diversion of the N500bn meant for the Social Investment Programme among other humongous fraud directly perpetrated under the Buhari Presidency.

“Furthermore, in trying to tar the PDP, the APC forgets that it is already common knowledge that all the bad eggs that brought a bad name to the PDP have since left our repositioned party to the APC where their national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who also has a huge corruption allegation on his neck, admitted that the party is a haven for corrupt persons.

“Moreover, the fact that President Buhari can only surround himself with persons openly indicted for corruption as ministers and advisers speaks volume of the administration’s posturing on corruption.

“The PDP therefore charges the APC not to think that it can cover its mess by trying to make unfounded allegations against President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP as Nigerians can now see through their shenanigans,” the statement said.