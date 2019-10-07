 PMB’s Visit To South Africa Commendable – CSOs

The Anti Corruption and Research Database Initiative (ARDI) has commended President Buhari’s initiative to make a state visit to South Africa on the heels of the xenophobic attack against Nigerians recently in that country is commendable.

In a statement issued to LEADERSHIP by the executive secretary of Chief Dennis Aghanya said the visit may be contrary to some opinions, but we consider it as the most matured approach towards handling the issue. It is a demonstration of maturity by the Nigerian government, leading by example.

“The attack in all ramification is certainly a condemnable one but not to the extent of pulling down the roof in retaliation. Patience, endurance and diplomacy are rare attributes in men but they distinguish leaders who imbibe them because it guarantees astonishing wisdom making decisions in the face of provocations like the xenophobic attacks.

“Mr. President, with that visit, has demonstrated utmost wisdom like an elder statesman that he is. Some people had canvassed all sorts of retaliatory responses when the incident occurred but it wouldn’t have brought the desired solution as much as what we now have.

Buhari’s visit therefore has both psychological, spiritual and physical benefits to both countries.

The agreement between the two countries to issued ten year visas to businessmen, academics and frequent Travellers is one of the greatest development in our relationship.

“We should also be conscious of the fact that our people should not export crime to other countries in the name of hustling. As we are fighting corruption in our country, they are also fighting same in their own country to the best of their knowledge,” the statement added.

The group also called on Mr President to further extend same initiative towards other African governments to open up their economy for more Nigerian businesses and ensure safety and ease of doing business for us in their countries. We should also extend same gesture to national of other countries here in Nigeria.