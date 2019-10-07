NEWS
Police Arrest Father For Torturing Son To Death
The Police in Niger have arrested a 40-year-old man, Samaila Shuaibu for allegedly torturing his six year-old son, Habibu to death.
Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in Niger, confirmed the arrest in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.
Usman said that a good Nigerian from Unguwar Tunga Maje in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, where the suspect resides, reported the matter to the police.
The commissioner alleged that Shuaibu was giving his late son extra mural at home but beat him to death because the deceased did not perform well.
He said that the suspect had admitted that he tortured the son and never knew it would lead to his death.
“We have since commenced investigation into the case and the suspect will be charged to court,” the commissioner said.
The commissioner urged parents to desist from giving unnecessary punishment to children as those found doing that would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)
MOST READ
Sanwo–Olu Rewards Police Officer For Saving Robbery Victim
Drivers Ground NIPOST Activities In Lagos Over Unpaid Salaries
$11m Cyber Scam: Court Orders Forfeiture Of Invictus Obi’s N280m To FG
UNILAG, Foursquare Church Suspend Varsity Don Over Sex For Grade Saga
Court Orders Forfeiture Of N37.5m, Hotel Belonging To Convicted Ex-NIMASA Boss
Makinde Assures Teachers Of Better Welfare Package
NLC Advocates Decent Work For Migrant Workers
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Gov Bello, Faleke Reconcile
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PDP To APC: Your Insult On Jonathan Misdirected
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mercy Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Naija
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
ASUU Splits Into Factions
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
Mercy Emerges First Female To Win BBNaija Show
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Repentant Bandits To Surrender Arms In Katsina
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
NASS Ready For Budget Presentation Tomorrow
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
ICPC Recovers N900bn Constituency Project Funds