Social Media: Are we Experts, Analysts, or Philosophers?

Théophile Obenga (my master of thought) reminds us in his teachings that before deciding on a subject of general interest, three fundamental criteria must be met: legitimacy, competence, and authority.

When it comes to social media, in no way do we meet these criteria; we are only proposing an alternative to the “rose water” content. Because the expectations of “net citizens” are diverse and diversified.

Increasingly, social networks have become a forum for African intellectuals to express themselves. They share their intelligence because they are convinced that a part of their audience of amphitheaters, conferences, and classrooms is there.

It is therefore in their wake that we follow in the hope that observations, contradictions, and criticisms will bring added value to our intellectual peregrinations.

Youssef Ouedraogo is an Author for https://readerslogue.com.ng