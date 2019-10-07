US-based Journalist Accused Of Blackmailing PMB’s Appointees

South Eastern Alliance for Democracy and Progress (SEADP) has cautioned media practitioners to stop using their platform to deliberately spread fake news for cheap propaganda and pecuniary benefits.

In a statement issued after a one- day interactive session on the role of media in the fight against insecurity, the group’s Secretary General Dr Jideofor Nzekwe, affirmed that the media has a constitutional role in a democracy which must be discharged according to the law.

The group frowned at those media practitioners who use fake news to promote instability across the country.

Exemplifying with the publisher of an online newspaper, Jackson Ude, the group alleged that the former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, goes extra miles to smear the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

With particular reference to a story against Prof. Charles Dokubo, Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program, the group further observed that the online news platform was in the habit of carrying false stories calculated to tarnish the image of key appointees of Buhari’s government.

The group further alleged that the platform had also falsely attacked Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation among others.

“This man and his group have made unsubstantiated claims of phantom corruption charges and imaginary contract awards against their targets just to tarnish the image of these appointees”.

“We are aware that many politicians have been victims of this brand of defamatory, irresponsible and gangster journalism.

“We are warning every discerning member of the public especially those in the social media to beware of his falsehood.

“However, the painful thing is that these damages are done from abroad and their actions have potential negative implications on the image of our dear country.

The group consequently called on all security agencies especially the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) and International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to investigate the allegations.

NAN