WHO Stresses Need For W Pacific Countries To Immunise All Children

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday urged countries in Asia and the Pacific to step up efforts to immunise all children against some preventable diseases.

The disease such as polio and measles following outbreaks in the Philippines and New Zealand.

Even in countries with high immunisation coverage at the national level, there are areas where coverage is still low and needs to be increased, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

Kasai lamented the fact that children are still dying from diseases that can be prevented by safe and efficient vaccines.

“We’re really, really encouraging countries to provide good information to parents to make sure that their children are protected by the vaccination,” he told news conference at the start of WHO’s annual regional conference in Manila.

Kasai said the WHO considers the anti-vaccine movement as one of the top risks to global health.

It called on governments to increase awareness about the risks of not protecting children against such vaccine-preventable diseases as polio and measles.

The Western Pacific region covers 37 countries and areas that are home to 1.9 billion people.

The case of the Philippines, where a polio outbreak was reported 19 years after the WHO declared the country free of the disease, should be a lesson for other countries.

The world health body said about the need to boost immunisation coverage, the world health body said.

“It is an example that is a warning to other countries,’’ said Rabindra Abeyasinghe, WHO country representative to the Philippines.

“It’s a problem of holistically addressing low vaccine coverage for vaccine-preventable diseases.’’

Abeyasinghe said that aside from low immunisation coverage and vaccine hesitancy, disease outbreaks are also aggravated by complacency, logistical concerns and busy lifestyles.

“The anti-vaccine movement and on top of that, vaccine hesitancy, complacency because of the lack of outbreaks in many countries and busy lifestyles have led to significant portions of children remaining unvaccinated,’’ he said.

In September, the Philippine Department of Health confirmed two cases of polio in the country.

The first case was a 3-year-old girl in the southern province of Lanao del Sur, and the second a 5-year-old in Laguna province, just outside Manila.

There is no cure for polio. It can cause paralysis, but is rarely fatal. It can only be prevented through vaccination.

Abeyasinghe said the Philippines also suffers logistical problems, such as a low supply of vaccines and lack of sanitation, which raises the risk for such contagious diseases.

The WHO is donating polio vaccines and dispatching staff to help the government vaccinate more children.

“We are looking at strengthening the logistical management and strengthening availability of vaccines.

“We are very optimistic. The government has been very proactive in its response and we believe that it can be under control soon,’’ he said (NAN)