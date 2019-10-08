APC Chieftain Commends PMB’s Economic Policies

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Nnanna Ibemgbo, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as laudable economic policies. Reacting to the president’s speech at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES25) in Abuja, yesterday, Ibemgbo said the charge to public and private sector leaders to look inward to solve the unique challenges confronting the nation’s socio-economic development could not have come at a better time.

Ibemgbo urged Nigerians to support the Buhari administration as he was confident that it would keep Nigeria on track for sustained, inclusive and prosperity driven growth.

He recall how the managing director and chief operating officer of the World Bank, Ms Sri Mulyani Indrawati, had endorsed the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, even Indrawati acknowledged that Nigeria was productive under President Buhari.

Speaking on the president’s 2020 budget proposal, Ibemgbo said, more than ever before, Nigeria now has a healthy, stronger and transparent budget which will left a great percentage of Nigerians out of poverty.