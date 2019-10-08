Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has admonished the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, to use his position as Minister of state for Petroleum to attract development to the state rather than use same to intimidate the people during the forthcoming governorship election.

Dickson, who spoke in Yenagoa during the official flag-off of the party’s governorship campaigns rally for the election of Senator Douye Diri as the next governor of the state, said it was time for Sylva to bring back Brass NLNG, Brass fertilizer project and other infrastructures which will add meaning to the lives of an average Bayelsan.

He said that PDP will win the November 16 governorship election in the state based on is achievements and performance in governance, which have made the party very popular among Ijaw people.

He explained that Senator Douye Diri has garnered requisite experience in government to take over the mantle of leadership and continue with the strides that PDP is known for in the state.

He said: “I want to advise the leader of APC, Timipre Sylva, while we know he is a politician, let him not forget to bring our needed development to us, this is the time to bring back Brass LNG, that is his local government, this is the time to bring Brass fertilizer, this is the time to work with me and the government of Bayelsa state to bring infrastructures to this state. Let him not use federal nights for politicking only, federal might are meant for development, we are doing our best, everything you have here is courtesy of PDP government.

“From Alamieyesigha to our former President, even Sylva some good things he did was done under PDP government, since he went to the other side, he has not added value to our state, but he has opportunity and we thank the President for appointing him, let him not use that federal might to bring soldiers and police to kill and intimidate us during election again as they used in 2015.

“We heard people told lies that Bayelsa can be won by APC, what you see here is a tip of the iceberg, it will take you one hour to get here, it is like this in every local government, ward and community in this state, this state is totally and only PDP.

“Let me caution INEC and security agency, if you are brought here to intimidate and to kill, you have to do so much work, because there are thousands and thousands of people to be maim and to kill, please don’t use your power to advance evil ambition of any politician, our state is peaceful even now, and we will continue to work with all agencies to make it more peaceful.’

“So, you will form yourselves into units, that is how we will continue to defeat federal might, this time we will do that in greater number, at the unit level, community and ward level, PDP will win in greater margin more than what we did in 2015.” He said.

The PDP governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, expressed appreciation to the people of Bayelsa for always standing by the party since 1999 and promised not to disappoint the people.

He promised to harness the aquatic wealth of the state for the good of the people, and to ensure youths empowerment, while continuing to attract investments to the state to boost its economy.