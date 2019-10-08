Borno Council Boss Decry Looming Food Crisis Over Insurgency

The Caretaker Chairman of Monguno local government area of Borno state, Gadau Ali Monguno has raised alarm over impending food crisis in his local government and other areas of northern Borno where military action is ongoing against the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to the council Boss, the looming food crisis is as a result of the closure of the farming routes in the local government by the Nigerian military, which has denied the people the opportunity to farm in the 2019 farming season.

Monguno disclosed this in an interview with Journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He said: “The military denied the people the 2019 farming season. Myself alongside the Chairman of Marte local government area also of northern Borno have been to the military authority several times, urging them to allow our people go to their farms, but the military denied them the opportunity.

“In the previous years, we have about seven routes that people can walk through and go to their farms, but all those routes were closed by the military in 2019.

“So the only route the people can follow is Maiduguri road which cannot accommodate all the people. As I am talking now, we don’t have a single standing community or village. All the people are either at the headquarters of Monguno in Monguno or at Maiduguri,” the council chairman said.

He noted that if the military had allowed the people to farm, atleast, the people in Monguno headquarters would have been farming to breach the impending food gap that might hit the people.

He said unless people are permitted to go and farm to supplement what the government and humanitarian agencies is giving to them, food crisis will erupt in the near future.

He however said when the military was approached, it said the denial of people from going to their farmlands was as a result of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists in the areas.

“Excuse given by the military is that the Boko Haram terrorists are in those villages. So they can’t guarantee the security of our people to go for farming.

“We even assured them that we will provide Vigilante and civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) to watch over the farmers during the farming period, but they refused. Now that the farming season is almost over, we appeal to the military to make way for our people, so that in the next farming season, people can return to their farms for sufficient food production,” Monguno said.