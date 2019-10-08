NEWS
Buy Your Uniforms From C’River Garment Factory, CBN Gov Tells Army, Others
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has called on the Nigerian armed forces and paramilitary organisations to patronize the Cross River state Garment Factory for their uniforms.
Emefiele who made the call during a recent visit to the factory praised the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade for creating employment for the teaming youths in the state through the Garment factory.
The CBN governor said there was no justifiable reason for the Nigerian armed forces and paramilitary organisations in the country to continue to import uniforms.
His words: “I must say that with what I have seen today, I’m very impressed beginning from the garment factory that has over one thousand state of the art machines. I’m impressed, very impressed with this garment factory. This is the kind of leadership that states need to get them economically viable and create jobs for their people.”
Emefiele further stated that “at the garment factory, we saw young men and women who should otherwise be roaming the streets gainfully employed. Over a thousand of them.
“By 25th October we will be meeting with all the service chiefs, head of civil Defence, NYSC to sign an agreement.
“Rather than import their uniforms from other countries, we will appeal to them that they must come and order their garment from Cross River garment factory. That is the only way we can create jobs in this country. In summary, I am impressed, very delighted.”
