Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has called on Uturu community in Isuikwuato local council area to challenge Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to show them what he did for them for the eight years he was governor of Abia state.

Ohuabunwa made the call while handing over hospital equipment worth millions of naira to the community in Ukwunwangwu Uturu, insisting that ” I am sure Kalu never considered anything meaningful for the community.”

“This is in fulfillment of the pledges I made to you, not only as your Senator, but also as the chairman Senate Committee on Primary Health-Care and Communicable Disease,” said the former Abia North Senatorial District lawmaker.

He said by neglecting to improve on facilities in health centres in the Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) host-community, the onetime governor of the state put the lives of many people in the community at risk.

Ohuabunwa, who represented Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency from 1999-2003, called for equitable distribution of the items, “to ensure that every centre is adequately equiped to deliver quality service.”

Speaking about the 2019 National Assembly election in which he was defeated by Kalu, he said he was sure of wrestling the mandate from Kalu during the rerun election in some wards as ordered by the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He said, “There was no declaration of result for Abia North Senatorial district. We went to the Tribunal to ask for justice. Nobody gave us any chance. My opponent may have all the monies and connections, but I have God.”

According to him, “By the ruling of the tribunal, we have moved towards realizing the mandate which was given freely to us at the poll. And I want to assure you that at the end of the day victory will be ours by God’s grace.”

The former speaker of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) parliament appealed to the people to vote massively for him in the rerun scheduled to hold in some wards in Ohafia, Bende, and Arochukwu area councils.

Similarly, the president-general of Uturu Development Association (UDA), Hon. Emmanuel Akaeme, said the people are excited by the gesture, adding that the equipment will go a long way to boost health-care services at the centres.

“Our response to the gesture is to come out fully to support him to return to the Senate, having noticed that whether in or out of office, he has dedicated himself to serve the people in the most critical area, which is health,” he said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a woman leader in the community, Mrs. Dorothy Onyeacholam, said they cannot thank Ohuabunwa, who served in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly from 2015-2019 enough, praying God to reward him.