Court Sentences Internet Fraudster To 6 Months Imprisonment In Ilorin

A Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday sentenced Tomiwa Adepoju to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye, convicted Adepoju after he pleaded guilty to the charge of cheating by impersonation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant, alias Paul Powel, who scammed an American citizen of a 300 dollars.

Delivering judgment, Oyinloye said that the testimonies of the prosecution was not challenged or contradicted by the defendant.

The Judge also ordered that Adepoju’s mobile phones, laptop and car should be forfeited to the federal government.

Earlier, the counsel to EFCC, Mr Sesan Ola told the court that Adepoju, alias Paul Powell, sometime in August pretended to be a white male with gmail account — [email protected]

The prosecutor said that Adepoju fraudulently deceived one Larry Gowan, an American citizen, to send $300 (N91,800) to him through stem gift card, on pretext that the amount would be used to pay Fedex delivery fee.

Ola said that Adepoju committed the offence contrary to section 321 of the penal code and punishable under section 324 of the law.

Reviewing the facts of the case, Olamide Sadiq, an operative of EFCC, narrated how the convict was arrested in Tanke area of Ilorin.

“My Lord, Tomiwa and some of his friends were arrested on Sept. 6, following intelligence reports. Items recovered from him included a laptop, mobile phones and a car.

“He admitted to have received $300 from his victim,” Sadiq said.

The prosecutor urged the court to rely on the evidence of the prosecution witness and convict the defendant accordingly. (NAN)