NEWS
Court Sentences Man To 12 Years In Prison For Raping 19-year-old Woman
An FCT High Court in Apo on Tuesday sentenced a 31- year old man, Emeka AkIle, to 12 years in prison for raping a 19-year-old in Lugbe, Abuja.
Delivering his judgment, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, sentenced the convict under section 2B of the Violence Against Persons (VACA) (Prohibition) Act 2015.
Adeniyi did not give the convict an option of fine.
“After the final analysis, I hereby sentence him to the minimum prescribed by the provision of section 2B VACA without an option of fine.” Adeniyi ruled.
He further said the sentence would count from the day he was arraigned and remanded in prison.
NAN reports that that Akile was arraigned on March 16, 2016 by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 30.
Malik Esomi, the NAPTIP counsel, said that the convict raped a 19-year-old in Lugbe, Abuja.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 1 of Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015.
In his plea for mercy for the convict, the defence counsel, Paul Uleyo, informed the court that the convict was the bread-winner of the family.
Uleyo told the court that he was a first time offender who was remorseful. (NAN)
