Curbing The Menace Of ‘One Chance’ Criminals

The menace of ‘One Chance’ operators, criminals on wheels, in the country, particularly the federal capital territory, is becoming a growing threat to security in Nigeria. These armed robbers pose as taxi drivers with the dubious intent of robbing unsuspecting victims of valuables and, in some cases, end up killing their victims for ritual purposes.

Penultimate week, fortune played a sad tune for three of the ‘one chance’ operators who were set ablaze in the Dutse Alhaji aisle of Abuja by an angry mob. While the mob action meted to the alleged ‘one chance’ operators has been condemned by the authorities who view it as hasty resort to jungle justice, the frustration of the angry mob cannot be farfetched. Not when it is juxtaposed with reports that whenever these criminals are apprehended and handed over to security agents, they end up evading justice, go back into the society and continue perpetrating their evil act.

Not too long ago, a staff of AIT fell victim of the ‘one chance’ operators along Kubwa expressway on his way to work. After boarding a taxi, he never got to the office, as his lifeless body was later found by the Police with several wounds on his body. This is just one of the several incidents of these criminal elements in the nation’s capital and other parts of the country.

Kubwa expressway where the latest incident happened is not the only axis notorious for the activities of these criminals. Other areas such as Banex junction, wuse zone 4, Gwarimpa, Area 1, Berger and AYA roundabout, Airport Road as well as places like Galadimawa and Lokogoma are not left out.

Sadly, from the ordeals of some of the survivors of these nefarious acts, security agencies have also been accused of culpability. In some cases where these criminals are handed over to the security agents, they somehow buy their freedom and find their way back into the society with even greater ferocity. In the light of this development, there is an urgent need to address this menace that has become a big threat to the inhabitants of the capital city.

This newspaper believes that with kidnapping, banditry and other forms of societal ills threatening the security of lives and property in the country and the daring manner in which ‘one chance’ operators carry out their heinous acts, we might just be sitting on a time bomb.

Perpetrators of this barbaric act take advantage of the poor transportation system in the capital city to take on innocent citizens. Residents of the capital city lose their assets to the criminals nearly every day. From the accounts of victims and hospital sources, the people robbed end up losing their phones, money and, sometimes, lives.

Some years back, the introduction of government-owned buses in virtually every part of Abuja for commuters helped a great deal in reducing crime rate. But overtime, due to one reason or another, with the disappearance of these buses, a big vacuum has been created in the transport network in the capital city, which these criminal elements have taken advantage of.

Also, the inadequacy of streetlights in Abuja has contributed in no small measure to the rise of criminal activities in the city. Many parts, including major road networks, are dark at night. Besides, the absence of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras has contributed to the difficulty in tracking and arresting robbers. Security cameras planted on major roads in Abuja did not work for long after their installation despite the fact that billions of naira had been spent on the project. Many of them have since been vandalised and stolen by hoodlums.

It is against this backdrop that this paper is calling for a rejig of the transport system in the federal capital territory to ease movement of people within the FCT. This will drastically reduce the activities of ‘one chance’ operators.Government must, as a matter of urgency, address the issue of transportation by putting into use some of the government-owned buses that have been abandoned in some parts of the city.

Apart from putting in place an effective public transportation network to reduce over reliance on private cabs, government should take special interest in deploying streetlights to dark areas of the town, and also expand already existing pilot CCTV projects to other parts of the FCT. There is also the need to have universal health insurance coverage so that victims can get immediate attention from all hospitals.

Once these basic amenities are put in place, commuters will be able to move freely without fear, as the incidence of falling into the hands of ‘one chance’ criminals will be abysmally reduced if not completely curbed.