EFCC Re-arraigns Atiku’s Son-In-Law Over Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-Law to the Nigeria former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku’s Abubakar, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, on two counts charge of money laundering.

He was re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke over allegations of laundering $140,000 in the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

Also in the charge, the EFCC alleged that on February 20, 2019, the accused person procured and aided one Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000 USD, without going through financial institution.

Babalele was formerly arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on August 14, during the court’s annual vacation.

Also arraigned during the court’s long vacation is Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a partner in the law of Africa Law Practice.

Uyiekpen was arraigned alongside his younger brother, Erhunse on two counts charges bordering on laundering of $2 million.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that that though, the plea of the defendant had been was formerly taken it is the law that when the case file is reassigned to another judge, the plea of such defendant must be retaking.

He therefore urged the court to let the charge be read to the defendant for his plea to be retaking.

He, however, stated that he not oppose to any application for the defendant to continue to enjoy the terms of the bail earlier to granted him by the vacation judge.

But Babalele’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), argued that since the plea of his client had taken already, the court should discountenance the prosecution’s application and hear his client’s pending motion for bail variation.

However, the presiding judge, acceded to prosecutor’s request and ordered that the defendant plea be taking again.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him by the court registrar

Ozekhome then move his application for bail variation, he told the court that granting the application will enable his client to travel abroad for medical treatment of a life threatened sickness.

He submitted that the application dated and filed on September 3, was supported with 15 paragraphs affidavit deposed to by one Ubong Ukong.

The lawyer also informed the court that the application has four annexures, which were medical reports from Samiya Hospital, National hospital, all in Abuja and from one Michael Warren, from a London hospital.

Ozekhome also told the court that all the annetures points to great danger if his client did not come for medical. He added his client’s case is ‘life threatened’ and that the extent of the case was also contained in many diagnosis done by his client.

He urged the court to grant the application and release his client’s passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

Responding, Oyedepo, urged the court to discountenance Babalele’s application as there was nothing before the court to enable it accede to the request.

Oyedepo further argued that there is no invitation before the court, as the one purportedly issued by Michael Warren was dated September 12, 2019, which he said had passed and “there is no appointment to be kept”.

Oyedepo also stated that all the annexures tendered by the defendant did not suggest that defendant cannot be treated in any Nigeria hospitals.

The lawyer also stated that none of the annexures states that the defendant has history of trauma, diabetic, hypertension, asthma and distress.

Oyedepo therefore urged the court to refuse the application and order for accelerating hearing of the charge.

After listening to the lawyers, Justice Aneke, adjourned the matter till October 11, for ruling.

Count One: “that you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019, in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: “that you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

While charges against the Osagie’s brothers in charge number FHC/L/283c/19, reads:

Count One: “that you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count two: “that you Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie on or before the 12th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Erhunse Giwa-Osagie to make cash payment of the sum of $2, 000, 000. 00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money

Count 3: “that you Erhunse Giwa-Osagie sometimes in February, 2019 In Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court made the payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United State Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 1(a). & 16(1).(d) of the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and Punishable under section 16 of the Same Act.