NEWS
Ekiti Targets 2000 Youths For Skill Acquisition
As part of its human development efforts, the Ekiti State Government on Tuesday said it is set to hold its Entrepreneurship week, saying over 2000 youths are being targeted for skill.
The Commissioners for Trade and Investment, Chief David Olusoga, who disclosed this at a press conference emphasized that a total of 2,000 unemployed persons with skills would be empowered with start-up capital.
According to him, the three day event expected to be attended by no fewer than 5000 persons in the private sector was designed to sharpen their skills and add value to their chosen careers.
Olusoga flanked by Mr Muyiwa Olumilua as well as the Managing Director of Ekiti Fountain Holdings Limited, Oscar Seyi-Ayeleso, explained that it will help in reducing growing rate of unemployment in the state.
He added that the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi and his wife, Bisi Fayemi were deeply worried that many able-bodied men and women with sound educational background are roaming the streets wasting away.
Olusoga said it was the thinking of the governor that since government cannot singularly provide all the white-collar jobs, other areas of human capital development must be harnessed to bridge the gap.
According to him, 2,000, of the 5,000 participants expected, would be trained in various skills capable of making them stand on their feet, after which they would be empowered to enable them function without hitches.
“It is the thinking of government that investment in youth will greatly increase the likehood of Ekiti youths bulge and reduce threat to its security and future development”, he said.
He said the Ekiti entrepreneurship programme of the state was patterned after the Annual Global Entrepreneurship Week, (GEW), which is an annual international programme that had consistently introduced entrepreneurship to young people across the globe.
