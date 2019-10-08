Emission: FG Proposes Establishment Of 10 Nat’I Parks

The federal government has proposed the establishment of additional 10 national parks across the geo-political zones in order to reduce the spate of carbon emissions and upgrade Nigeria’s forest cover to 4.7 percent.

Recall that Nigeria is experiencing four percent forest loss annually which is considered as the highest globally.

The Conservator-General (CG) of National Park Service (NPS), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Goni stated this when he received the executives of Environmental Media Correspondents Association of Nigeria (EMCAN) who were on a courtesy visit to national park headquarters in Abuja.

He disclosed that national parks have the responsibility of conserving biodiversity in the country, stressing the need to protect vultures that are critically endangered species.

Goni maintained that the 2081 staff’s strength of the service is grossly inadequate and requested for the recruitment of 1,391 rangers in the park.

The CG listed constraints to revenue generation at the parks to insecurity, poor road network, proximity of banks to the parks, inadequate infrastructure and among others.

To this end, he pointed out that federal government advocated for partial commercialization of national parks in order to upgrade the infrastructure, noting that three parks have been mapped out to be used as the pilot project.

The CG emphasised that commercialisation is one of the ways that government is responding to constraints to revenue generation.

On the absence of national parks in the South East, Goni noted that the state governors recently established forest guards, pointing out that they needed to consent to handing over of its game’s reserves and forest resources to federal government to manage.

He listed some of his achievements as sustained promotion and marketing for enhanced ecotourism development as well as sensitisation of the public on wildlife and wildlife activities.

The CG highlighted the challenges encountered by the parks as illegal logging, mining, grazing, hunting, fishing and poor tourism culture, with a call for the review of national park services act.

Goni harped on the need for mainstreaming NPS into the national security architecture in line with the 12th National Council on Environment’s (NEC) recommendations, just as he lamented Nigeria’s attitude to environmental conservation and tourism.

He pleaded with Nigerians to stop felling trees and killing wild animals, which he described as a taboo, stressing that such category of animals have a right to life.

The CG added that the service is collaborating with National Orientation Agency (NOA) to change the mindset of Nigerians towards ecotourism, saying that they are also partnering with Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to embed conservation education in the curriculum of primary and secondary schools.

On his part, the national chairman of EMCAN, Comrade Chuks hinted that one of the association’s mission is to enhance collaboration with NPS for increased patronage.