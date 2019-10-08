Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns

The factional Speaker of the Bayelsa State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tonye Isenah, has bowed to pressure and tendered a resignation letter relinquishing his claim to the Speakership position after a controversial impeachment that led to the emergence of two leaderships.

Hon. Tonye Isenah was impeached last week by 17 members of the House after the Mace was carted away amidst gun battle and Hon. Monday Obolo was made Speaker.

Both Isenah and Obolo however lay claim to the Speakership position until the intervention of the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson.

Isenah, in a letter backdated 30th September 2019, and received by the house on 7th October 2019, expressed to the government, members and the general public for the support they accorded him while in office, stressing that the resignation had become necessary for peace to reign.

Drawing from Order 1 sub section 2 of the House Standing Orders which empowers the House to regulate its procedures through motions, the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Bernard Kenebai moved the motion for the acceptance and adoption of the letter as a working document of the House, and was seconded by Hon. Mitema Obordor, member representing Ogbia Constituency 1.

Speaking shortly after the adoption of the letter, the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo, thanked members, especially Rt. Hon. Isenah for their understanding which he said demonstrates that the interest of the State is superior to the interest of any individual.

“We have once again demonstrated that we can subordinate our personal interest to the interest of the State, and that we stand united as a House in spite of minor understandable differences.”

Explaining further after plenary, he said the adoption and acceptance of the resignation letter has taken precedence over the impeachment of the former Speaker, Isenah.

It was learnt that Isenah decided to put in his resignation after a peace and reconciliation meeting with Dickson and Obolo in Government House, Yenagoa, on Saturday where certain agreements that are yet-to-be made public were reached.

It was further gathered that after the meeting, Isenah took to his Facebook account and posted “well, point made and lessons learnt. As the song writer will say ‘let it be, let it be, let it be.’ Apologies to those who will feel disappointed.

“Appreciation to all those who stood by me through this period. Special thanks to my worthy constituents, friends and well wishers for the show of love and support. When i gather my memoirs and document my story, a whole lot will be revealed. Life itself is a struggle. Great grace and God’s speed.”