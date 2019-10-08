METRO
Flood Sweeps Away Varsity Final Year Student, 2 Others In Ondo
Torrential rainfall said to have lasted for over eight hours has claimed the life of a final year female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, simply identified as Doyin, while divers are searching for others still missing.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the rain brought tragedy and sadness to university community of Akungba Akoko, South West Local Government Area of the state yesterday evening when a university final year female student, an indigene of Ekiti State was swept away by heavy flood.
It was further gathered that the tragic incident occurred near a canal very close to her resident in the town.
According to the landlord of the house, Elemukona Ademola who also narrowly escaped the incident if not that he climbed a cocoa tree when many thought he had been carried away by the flood.
The landlord disclosed that he had put in many efforts to curtail the erosion from the canal before now to no avail.
The Ondo State Commissioner for Agriculture, a native of Akungba, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati who paid a sympathy visit, warned people from building houses very close to canals.
Adefarati equally cautioned those who were in the habit of blocking the drainage with refuse to desist from such act, as blockage of drains always lead to flooding.
The monarch of the town, The Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo and another community leader, the Seriki Muslimi of Akungbaland, Chief Seriki Awesu called on the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), Ondo federal, governments and multinational organizations to come to the aids of flood victims in Akungba Akoko as property worth millions were damaged in the town.
Confirming the death, the Divisional Police Officer DPO, Akungba Shakiru Ajibola, a Chief Superintendent of Police said three persons including the landlord of the house where the girl lives were swept away by the flood.
He noted that divers were still looking for the girl.
