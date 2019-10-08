GITEX 2019: Nigeria Ready For 5G Network, Says Communication Minister

Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami, has said that the country was ready to deploy 5G network across the country to ease network flow.

Pantami said this on Monday at the ongoing 39th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) holding in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

GITEX is a global technology exhibition that brings together over 200,000 trade visitors, investors, innovators, IT experts, countries, Information Communication Technology startups from over 145 countries of the world, to share trends of ICT and ways of advancing technology innovations. Nigeria’s participation in GITEX, which is spearheaded by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is a week-long programme holding from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10. 5G mobile network is the next-generation standard for wireless communication, set to start taking over the mobile network environment in 2019. 5G delivers vastly increased capacity, lower latency and faster speed. The minister said “Nigeria is ready for 5G network but preparation is key. We are ready but need deployment and before that, we need pre-deployment and post-deployment. “We are working to handle the challenges of pre-deployment but the approval has been given for the trial. “Nigeria is not yet into the 5G network deliberately. Some of the telecom operators are ready to deploy the 5G network but the proposal was put on hold, so we can be productive and proactive. “There could be potential challenges that could obstruct a 5G network, which includes regulations. You cannot just rush into it without preparing your ground,’’ he said.