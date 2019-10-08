Gov. Ortom Extends Hands Of Fellowship To Jime, Others

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has extended hands of fellowship to All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Mr Emmanuel Jime and others to help develop the state following his victory at the tribunal.

Mr Terver Akase the Chief Press Secretary to the governor disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He quoted Ortom as saying that his victory was a confirmation of the unanimous decisions of the people to vote him for a second term.

He said the victory was for every person in the state, adding that the task of building the state was the responsibility of the people.

“The verdict of the tribunal has confirmed the unanimous decision of the voters and has proven that the re-election was credible,” he said.

The governor appreciated the leadership and membership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other people for the support given to him before, during and after the poll.

He specifically commended the legal team for its performance during proceedings at the tribunal.

“Politics is over, it is now time for governance, this administration is willing to collaborate with all people irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin,” he said.

He restated his commitment towards provision of selfless service to the people.(NAN)