Gunmen Abducts Policemen In Rivers

Two officers of the Nigerian Police attached to the Rivers state command have been reportedly abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Reports say the officers were abducted on Monday, Oct. 7, and whisked to an unknown location.

As at the time of this report, the true identities of the police officers were yet to be ascertained.

While confirming the abduction, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed, but refused to give a comprehensive detail of the abduction but promised to give the details and circumstances surrounding the abduction later.

