CRIME
Gunmen Abducts Policemen In Rivers
Two officers of the Nigerian Police attached to the Rivers state command have been reportedly abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Reports say the officers were abducted on Monday, Oct. 7, and whisked to an unknown location.
As at the time of this report, the true identities of the police officers were yet to be ascertained.
While confirming the abduction, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson confirmed, but refused to give a comprehensive detail of the abduction but promised to give the details and circumstances surrounding the abduction later.
NAN
MOST READ
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES23 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
- CRIME21 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
- INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Wike And Rivers Election Tribunal Victory