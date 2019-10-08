NEWS
Insurgency: NASS, Foundation to Investigate NGOs In North East
Worried by the accusations by the Nigeria Army that some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are supporting insurgents in the North East, the National Assembly committee on Human Rights and the Mahatma Ghandi Peace Foundation have resolved to investigate the authenticity of the claims.
The investigation according to a statement signed by the Senior Programme Officer of Foundation, Solomon Semaka will also take a holistic look at the allegations of human rights abuse by security agencies.
Recall that the Army had raised an alarm indicating that the war against Boko Haram terrorists was being sabotaged by some stakeholders operating in the North East explaining that preliminary investigations conducted so far, revealed that the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has been receiving so called “humanitarian support” of food and drugs supplies from some NGOs operating in the north east.
“We have observed for sometime the continuous claim by the Army that some NGOs were sabotaging the efforts to end insurgency. The NGOs on the other hand have also accused the Army of violating human rights of citizens in the region. These counter claims are weighty and cannot be put under the carpet.
“The security agencies and the humanitarian organisations are critical stakeholders in the troubled region. Therefore, we shall investigate to ascertain the areas of friction with a view to finding a permanent solution to the issue.
The statement appealed to all who may have useful information that will aid the investigation to avail such information as the security and welfare of the people is something that must be guided jealously.
“In the interim, we herein appeal to agencies that may have compromised national security to desist from such venture and war efforts against terrorism and operate in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding the operations of humanitarian aid workers, and in line with the guidelines and procedures of International Humanitarian Laws as well as the Laws of Armed Conflict.
“Similarly, we urge the security agencies to reassess their engagements to ensure compliance with the provision of human rights protection”, the statement added.
MOST READ
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank