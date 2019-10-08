NEWS
Kaduna Health Scheme Commences Accreditation Of Healthcare Facilities
The Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority, KADCHMA, has said, it will soon commence accreditation of healthcare facilities that will provide services to enrollees on the scheme.
Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, KADCHMA Director General, Aliyu Saidu,said the accreditation of healthcare facilities will ensure that the right services are available to the enrollees, adding that the healthcare facilities will be expected to refer cases beyond their scope of expertise to secondary healthcare facilities to provide more advanced services.
Saidu, commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai, for his commitment in providing access to quality and affordable healthcare services to the residents of Kaduna state to achieve universal health coverage.
KADCHMA boss stressed that the foresight of the governor gave birth to the establishment of Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme:”We are also grateful to the State House of Assembly and the Ministry of Justice for providing the legal Framework for the scheme. I also thank everyone who has supported KADCHMA in our journey so far in the design and implementation of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme,(KSCHS) for the good of the people of Kaduna state”
“As you may already know, the scheme is a safety net for all residents of the state especially the vulnerable population against the catastrophic and impoverishing effects of out of pocket payment for healthcare services. Kaduna state government is committed to ensuring that no resident becomes poor as a result of paying for health care services for his/her family. No human life in Kaduna state is lost due to inability to afford quality health care services at the point of need”
After months of extensive consultation with various stakeholders,the design of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Scheme is at an advanced stage and we would soon commence service provision to our esteem enrollees” Saidu said.
MOST READ
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank