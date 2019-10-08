Lagos Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Speaker

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Speaker of the House Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for his tenacity of purpose in piloting affairs of the House in the ninth Assembly.

The members of the Assembly took their turns to pour encomiums on the leadership in Lagos, during plenary following a motion moved by Hon. Tunde Ibraimoh representing Kosofe 2 under matters of urgent importance.

He noted that the executive arm of government could not have achieved within 100 days without the support of the legislative arm of government.

In her comments, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli Macaulay representing Amuwo Odofin constituency 1 commended the Speaker for reposing confidence in her adding that, “Confidence reposed in me has given me energy to propel more”.

She described the Speaker as a person who has reservoir of legislative knowledge who ensured that the 11 newly elected members were integrated promptly through proper training.

Hon. Soluble Hakeem described the Speaker as a unique, principled and reliable person adding that without the legislative arm of government there can be no democracy.

Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun, said that the Assembly is performing its functions very well and that the performance of the House is rubbing off on the leadership of the House.

He enjoined members of the House to continue to brace the trail in the performance of their legislative functions in the 9th Assembly.

Majority Leader of the House Hon. Sanai Agunbiade attributed the accomplishment of the executive to the support of the Legislature, adding that the speaker still needs to work more which is the reward for hard work.