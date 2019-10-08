CRIME
Man, 49, Docked Over Alleged N1.2m Fraud
A 49-year-old man, Solomon Usu, was on Tuesday docked before a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining N1.2 million under false pretence.
Usu, whose address was unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.
The Prosecutor, Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 18, March 15 and March 17 at Alafia Street, Ibereko area of Badagry, Lagos.
Okuoimose said that Usu fraudulently collected N100, 000 from Andrew Ogwuche on the pretext that he would get him employment at Nestle Company, which he knew to be false.
“Again, the defendant collected the sum of N660, 000 from Frederick Chosen on the pretext of offering his family members employment at Nestle Company, knowing this to be false.
“He collected the sum of N440, 000 from Louis Chigozie with the pretence of giving him employment at the same company.
“The defendant converted N1.2 million to his own use, which was meant for the false employment,” he said.
According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 312 and 95 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.
The Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant bail of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.
Hotepo adjourned the case till Oct. 15 for mention. (NAN)
