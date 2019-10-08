Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem

Elvis Paul Tangem (Ph.D) is the coordinator of the Great Green Wall Initiative at the African Union Commission. He spoke to NKECHI ISAAC at the sidelines of the just concluded Conference of the Parties (COP 14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in India. In this interview, he says that most conflicts in Africa are linked to land degradation, desertification and climate change.

What is the GGW Initiative all about?

Elvis: I work as the coordinator of the GGW initiative at the African Union Commission (AU) and the GGW to put it in a lay man language is a Pan African flagship programme aimed at combating land degradation that leads to desertification, fighting against drought, dust and sand storm and also working at reinforcing the capacity of people living in the dry lands of Africa t face climate change/ building resilience to climate change. So, currently the GGW initiative is implemented in 21 member states of the AU and as we talk we are currently expanding the program to 16 countries in the southern African region. Currently, we are working in the sahel, sahara and the whole of Africa and we’re now expanding it to the Southern Africa drylands.

Our focus is on drylands, those countries found in areas that are very vulnerable to cimate change and to the extremities and caprices of nature. Here, we talk about drought, extreme weather like extreme rainfall and many others.

Bringing it down to Nigeria, especially with regards to the Lake Chad, the crisis has led to conflicts, insurgency, people loosing their cattle, farmlands, properties and displaced. What can the government do to mitigate this?

The GGW is a government programme which started with former Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo. He brought the whole concept of a GGW to combat all the challenges above, especially looking at the areas of Lake Chad and the regions around it. Lake Chad used to be a mainstay for more than 20 million people in about 6 decades ago, now it has lost 94 per cent of its water body, which means tha fisherman, agriculturalist, hunters, pastoralists are in big problem and thus the high level of rivalry and competition that exists between these actors. So, we have been working with the governments on the Lake Chad region within the framework of the GGW we have Niger, Nigeria, Cameroun, Chad itself that are members of the GGW and we’re looking at how do we build the capacity of the government and to make these people, the various actors to understand that climate change and sustainable land management, which means to understand that some of the occurrence in the Lake Chad region is natural.

It is not by climate change. It is also for them to understand their own responsibility in what is happening in the disappearance of the Lake Chad. So, there aree many activities that are currently going on, for instance, if you look at Nigeria which is one of the main countries in this fight against desertification, the National Agency for the Great Green Wall in Nigeria that was created through a parliamentary and Senate resolution supported by the ecological fund of Nigeria has been doing a lot at the level of engaging especially the young people. Because one of the greatest challenge we have is that when these young people they see their livestock disappear and their farms shattered by other actors like the pastoralists and vice versa, that is recipe for danger and that is what is happening n Nigeria and around the Lake Chad region.

So, the national agency of Nigeria working with the AU and other partners are trying hard first to engage these young people in meaningful activities like labour intensive activities like agro-forestry, firefighting brigade, irrigation installation etc.

Another thing the project is doing is the issue of restoration of degraded lands and one of the cheapest ways is the planting of trees. So, the GGW is focusing on replanting trees. In the case of Nigeria they’ve been able to plant thousands and even millions of trees creating wind belt to try to mitigate some of these impacts like dust and sand storm. The creation of wind belt in Nigeria has been very successful, it is not enough but it is ongoing.

The programme has also been trying to provide water to areas that don’t have pipe borne water using innovative ideas like using solar to provide water pumps in some of the communities. And also, to provide alternative livelihood income focusing on families.

There is also this innovative idea provided by the GGW which is called the Multiple Post Gardening which is being implemented in some of the frontline states in Nigeria. The country has 11 states that are highly affected by land degradation and desertification and if nothing is done it will cross over to other states because it is not stopping. This is because once the effort that are being put are not commensurate to the ability to stop land degradation it is going to creep into the neighbouring states that are more like Savannah. So, there is urgent need for more investment and work to be done especially in Nigeria and other hot spots around the Lake Chad.

We know about the problem of insurgency, it is perpetuated by lack of opportunities, the issues goes down to the conflict between the pastoralists and agriculturalists central belt of Nigeria. One of the biggest problems associated with this is the lack of opportunities, where both claim encroachment so these are the challenges we’re facing. Within the framework of the GGW we’re looking at these as emerging challenges. Climate related migration, climate related conflict that we are now looking on. We’re currently working on the strategy of the GGW to take into consideration the emerging challenges which we never had about 10 years ago. There were issues of conflict, natural resources and assets conflicts but it was not as bad as now.

So, you’re saying with mitigating climate change the issue of Boko Haram and other crisis like clashes between farmers and herders would be would be solved?

It would be solved if not 100 percent by 80 per cent because these are people that have been living together for millennia. Apart from Nigeria look at the case in Sudan, in the Dafur region. All the document has shown that it is due to competition for water and fertile land especially. Once projects like the GGW have become priority projects. Once we take the bull by the horn, we understand the issues of trans humans, we’ve been living with trans humans as far as we know without any problem. So, where is the problem coming from, why have these people decided to take up arms against their brothers and sisters. It is because they have realized that this is the only way. The water is no longer available as it used to be, pasture lands are completely degraded. What is remaining is the agricultural lands which never used to be a problem, now the lands are being invaded by pastoralists who now want to convert it to pasture lands. They want it to become ranch lands, the lands are being invaded because now the agricultural land are no longer fertile. It is a mixture, there is no panacea, there is no one size fits all solution. We must have a multi-faceted programme like the great green wall to tackle such a problem and if we look at the issues of land tenure, if we look at the issues of nature-based solutions, if we put much emphasis on nature-based solutions, we cannot build fences. People are talking about grazing corridors, you will not build fences, the cows will not see it. so, we need to focus on nature, we need to bring it back the way it used to be if not this problem will continue, spread, take other dimensions and become ethnic, religious, take political connotations and blow off our country not only Nigeria but Cameroun, Chad, Tanzania, Ethiopia all countries in East Africa.

So, all of these conflicts are linked to land degradation, desertification and climate change. All our problems in Africa.

You have mentioned a lot of projects and how laudable the GGW project can help in solving the issues on ground. What are the strengths and weak links in implementing its initiatives?

The GGW is a programme created by the heads of states themselves. It is a rare programme because it came from the sitting heads of states. So, the good thing about it is that it has a political undertone. I know one of the gaps in Africa is that policy makers don’t buy what scientists say but now it is their programme, os it is very strong.

Another strong part of it is that there are countries buy-in and domestication of the GGW. In Nigeria it passed through the National Assembly and funds were allocated for it.

But now the first thing is that within our member states there is still not the understanding of the programme, many people feel it is just about tree planting, it is a big part of it but not enough and by the way you cannot just plant trees because you have to take into consideration the land tenure, property rights or it would be burnt down. You have to be sure whether you are planting on agricultural, community or individual land. So, you cannot grow trees when people are fighting for water to drink and give their animals, or when farmers and grazers are fighting for the remaining small pieces of land that are still arable. We need to look at all of these problems together, so it is not an agro-forestry or forestation programme, it is a bit of everything. So, we have to disperse the myth that the project is just a line of trees from Dakar passing through 11 states in Nigeria. Once we demystify and break it down and the stakeholders especially the grassroot understands a big part of it would be solved.

Also, investment is not enough. To restore one hectare of land, we need about $2,500 a year. So, for instance, if our vision is to restore about a billion hectare of land throughout Africa you see that it needs huge investments. The governments have to put more emphasis in investing in land restoration and sustainable management programme like the GGW. The private sector also needs to be engaged more.