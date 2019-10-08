National Secretary: MB Mustapha As APC’s Litmus Test

In this report, ERNEST NZOR delves into the issues surrounding the bid for the national secretary position of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) within the backdrop of the call for equity, justice and fair play.

Since last year when Mai Mala Buni left the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) to pursue his governorship ambition in Yobe State, the distilling furore over the vacant position of the national secretary of the party which he vacated is yet to be abated. Mala Buni resigned his position to contest the 2019 governorship election and following his exit, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in May this year appointed Victor Giadom as the party’s acting national secretary.

According to the party, Giadom, who was until his appointment as the party’s deputy national secretary, would remain in the position until Yobe State nominates a replacement for Mala Buni. But political pundits are of the view that the party’s decision to zone the position to Yobe State at this point amounts to robbing peter to pay Paul. The thinking is that it would be unfair to zone the position of the party’s national secretary to Yobe State despite the deficit of positions in other APC loyal states in the North-East zone.

Specifically, the party’s position did not go down well with the Taraba State chapter of the party. The State Working Committee (SWC), which had already presented Muhammad Bello Mustapha, a constitutional lawyer and former governorship candidate, as its consensus candidate for the office of the national secretary, said it would be unfair if the position was zoned to another state.

They vouched for Mustapha’s leadership ability to mend fences and entrench bond of brotherhood, love, understanding and unity among party faithful if elected. Some party chieftains in Taraba APC also appealed to the national leadership of the party to strongly consider MB Mustapha candidature, insisting that the state had been marginalised in the affairs of the party with no national officer from Taraba State in the history of APC. They urged national leader of the party to rally round Mustapha in the spirit of fairness.

Indeed, Taraba State chapter of the party has not done badly in drawing sympathy from political analysts and most members of the APC who believe strongly that with the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan from Yobe State as Senate President, Taraba should be allowed to produce the next national secretary of the APC.

There is a congruence of opinion within the political circle that it would be unfair for the position to be zoned to another state other than Taraba on the ground that the state had been largely excluded from federal appointments despite the massive support Taraba indigenes gave President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 polls.

Party faithful maintain that if there is fair play in the party, Mustapha should be the consensus nomination for national secretary of the party, except APC is trying to turn the party to ‘Animal Farm’ where some animals are more equal than the others. For them, the case of Mustapha will serve as a litmus test for a party that prides itself as a transparent political entity that adheres strictly to internal democracy. To take a leaf from William Shakespeare, that is a step on which APC must fall down or else overleap.

The Taraba State chapter said it had endured marginalisation in the Buhari administration, and “may be forced to pull out of the party if they feel we are not wanted despite delivering bulk votes for Mr President in the 2015 and 2019 elections”. Premising their position on the notion that Taraba is the only state in the region that had never produced any member in the APC NWC since the inception of the party, the state chapter of the party is insisting that whatever comes to the North-East zone must be shared accordingly among the six states in the zone.

At present, Adamawa, Yobe, and Borno States have had their fair share of party appointments, leaving Taraba as the only exception. Besides, it is even so when it is considered that MB Mustapha contested for the position of national secretary at the party’s convention in 2018 but stepped down in favour of Buni after an agreement by leaders of the party from the North-East where the position was zoned to. The calculation is that Mustapha who was next to Buni in the race should be next in line in the succession equation.

Mustapha was the last aspirant to step down for Mala Buni during the party’s national convention after an agreement by leaders of the party from the Northeast that he will replace him if he eventually emerges as Yobe State governor.

Toeing this line of argument, some members of the APC have implored national leadership of the party to ensure quick and credible replacement of vacant national offices in the party’s leadership. The party members under the aegis of The 2018 APC Convention Contestants’ Forum, in a letter to the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said that members of the party who should fill such vacant positions must fulfill laid down procedures as enshrined in the party constitution to occupy such offices.

The letter signed by the forum’s secretary, Frank Ossai, said such persons must have indicated interest in serving the party, “obtained the nomination form, undergone the screening processes of the convention, paid the specified fees and canvassed for votes, and particularly must have been adjudged to be qualified and fit to occupy elective positions during the 2018 elective Convention.”

Ossai noted that it will be against the principles of equity and the spirit of true patriotism on which the party stands to sideline and marginalise a candidate and member of the party who lawfully participated in an electoral process, painstakingly passed through all its rigours, and eventually came second after the declared winner, at the time when

Keen observers believe that the 2018 APC Convention Contestants’ Forum had MB Mustapha in mind while writing the NWC because he has all the credentials giving him the quality to assume the office as outlined by the forum.

And like a Phoenix, the issue of filling the vacant position of the national secretary of the APC got a life of its own last week when the Taraba State chapter of the party wrote national chairman of the party, Oshiomhole, urging him to name MB Bello as the party’s national scfibe. The letter signed by the state chairman of the party, Ibrahim Tukur El Sudi, reminded Oshiomhole and the NWC that “the first condition of nature is justice and that very idea that every man deserves what is due to him have been the fulcrum which every Civilized society revolves around”.

The state chairman noted that amongst the contenders for the national secretary position, the case of MB Mustapha had been most compelling and unassailable, being a core Buharist and loyal party man.

He said, “Barr Mustapha has not only paid his dues in contributing to the formation, survival and Electoral successes of our Great Party, but is also the most deserving, prepared and competent candidate to fill the office of the next National Secretary of our Great Party by virtue of his antecedents and visionary streak.

“The Ahmadu Bello University trained lawyer cut his teeth in student union politics and has in the ensuing years become a political heavy weight in his native Taraba State and North Eastern Nigeria as a whole. He was the pioneer National Youth Leader of The Buhari Organization (TBO) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) Gubernatorial Candidate in Taraba State 2011 General Elections.

“During the Presidential Elections in 2011, he held forte for President Muhammadu Buhari in Taraba and North East Region culminating in the resounding successes in the 2015 and 2019 Electoral victories which swept the then ruling party, with results from the North East confirming it as the Party’s established stronghold.

“It is instructive to note that Barr M.B Mustapha as the Adamawa State Returning Officer for PMB in the 2003 Presidential and Gubernatorial Elections resisted the wiles and machinations of the Opposition and convincingly delivered on his Brief. His commitment to APC is unwavering and emboldened by his desire to serve in a higher capacity where he will make greater impact in the service of the Party and our Fatherland.

“During the last concluded APC National Convention, Barr M.B Mustapha was one of the front runners for the coveted office of National Secretary. He was however prevailed upon to step down at the last minute for the eventual winner by Chieftains, Leaders and Elders of the Party which was anchored by H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself and acting on their counsel and promises, he eventually stepped down and ended up as the Runner up for the Office”.

The Taraba APC added that while the office of the national secretary is zoned to the North East geo – political zone in the 2014 and 2018 conventions and not micro zoned to a particular state in the zone, MB Mustapha also represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taraba State who have been yearning for equitable representation in the national politics of our Great Party.

Sudi continued, “When compared to other states in the North East geo – political zone like Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe and Gombe States, there is a gulf of difference in Appointments and Representations from those adjoining States as compared to Taraba. It makes sense that the office of National Secretary of our Great Party be ceded or conceded to Barr M.B Mustapha (Taraba) in the spirit of Equity, Justice, Fairness and inclusion, above all strict adherence to due process and Doctrine of Precedence.

“We see his involvement at the top echelon of the party as an opportunity to contribute to the actualization of a laudable national objective, as the party secretariat is the think-thank and engine room of the party and Barr M.B Mustapha is well placed to work with other likeminded Party Executives to ensure that our Great Party is strengthened by the expansion of its Electoral Promises as enunciated in its Manifesto and Constitution thereby making our Country a Progressive, Harmonious and Prosperous Nation. Indeed, justice will be truly served if the office is left to Barr M.B Mustapha”.