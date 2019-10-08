CRIME
NDLEA Arrests 65 Suspects, Seizes 4582.57kg Of Narcotics In Edo
The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it apprehended 65 suspected drug traffickers and seized 4,582.57 kilograms of suspected drugs.
The State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday said that the arrests and seizures were made between July and September 2019.
He said that those arrested included 39 males and 26 females.
Wakawa said that substance suspected to be Cannabis with a total weight of 4,561.57kg accounted for the bulk of the seizures while 1.02kg of psychotropic substance was also seized.
Giving a breakdown, he explained that in July, 28 suspects were arrested with 442.61kg of suspected illicit drugs while 11 suspects were arrested in August with 452.36kg.
Wakawa said that in September, 26 suspects were arrested with 3,687.60kg of suspected illicit drugs.
The state NDLEA commander said that within the period under review, the command discovered and destroyed 11 farmlands measuring 5.19 hectares on which cannabis sativa was being cultivated.
Wakawa explained that the farms were estimated to have capacity to produce a total of 1,7041.80kg of cannabis sativa.
He said the ages of the arrested suspects ranged from 15 to 65 years.
The commander said that most of the suspects arrested were from Edo and Delta, noting that 35 of the suspects representing 53.85 per cent were from Edo while 13 others representing 20 per cent were from Delta.
He said that about 24 drug dependent persons were successfully counseled by the command during the period under review.
Wakawa reaffirmed that the command would continue to work very hard to reduce the problem of drug production, trafficking and abuse in the state. (NAN)
MOST READ
38 Die In Bauchi Boat Mishap
Gunmen Kidnap 2 Policemen In P/Harcourt, 4 NSCDC Officers In Abuja
Tension In Nasarawa Community Over Fear Of Herdsmen Attack
We’re Going To Develop Agric Value Chain – Ortom
Niger Govt Partners EU On Livestock Transformation
Bandits Kill Villagers, Rustle Cows In Sokoto
Jigawa Has Worst Sanitation Indices In Nigeria – FG
MOST POPULAR
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Unilag Graduate Steals 30-Day Old Baby In Ogun
-
INTERVIEWS23 hours ago
Multi-faceted Great Green Wall Initiative Needed To Tackle Africa’s Climate Change – Tangem
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Challenge Kalu To Show His Report Card – Ohuabunwa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Factional Bayelsa Speaker Bows To Pressure, Resigns
-
FEATURES23 hours ago
Climate Change Mitigation: What Nigeria Needs To Learn From India
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Don’t Use Your Position To Intimidate, But Bring Devt, Gov. Dickson Tells Sylva
-
NEWS15 hours ago
UN Appointment: Jonathan’s Legacy Of Peace, Speaking For Him – Frank