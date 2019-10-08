‘Nigeria’s Leather Industry Generates $600m Annually’ -Onu

The minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the Nigerian leather industry generates revenue for the country valued between $600 and $800 million annually.

He made this known during the National Leather and Leather products policy implementation plan validation workshop in Abuja, yesterday.

Onu was represented by the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Abdullahi Mohammed. He further stressed the need for urgent implementation of the National Leather and Leather Product Policy, in order to boost leather production as a source of revenue for the country.

He said: “Leather has a global market size of about $20 billion traded annually and with lots of opportunities abound.’’

He charged relevant stakeholders in the leather and leather products industry, to ensure all hands are on deck, to ensure the success of the Leather policy and in the long-run ensure Nigeria benefits from the enormous potential.

According to him, the leather Industry is strategic in the development of Nigeria’s economy, due to substantial export earnings and value and the enormous employment opportunities it provides.

He also said leather has the potential of successfully increasing Nigeria’s foreign earnings. He further added “To achieve this feat, there is need for value addition in Nigeria’s leather value chain in order to upgrade its position in the regional and global trade of leather communities”.

Earlier, the acting director-general of the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) Dr. Eucharia Oparah, said the workshop provided opportunity for major key players to interact, cross fertilize ideas and exchange information that will contribute to the growth of leather sector in the country.,

In her remarks, the senate committee chairman on Science and Technology, Lady. Uche Ekwunife said the workshop is very necessary in order to take the leather industries in the country to a greater height.

She further commended the ministry and NILEST for piloting the actualization of the policy and its implementation plan for the development of leather policy in Nigeria.