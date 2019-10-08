NEWS
Outrage As Vehicle Kills School Pupil In Ogun
The Ogun state command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), yesterday allegedly killed a student of Ojomo Community High School, Ihunbo, while conveying seized ‘tokunbo’ vehicle.
The school located at Ihunbo town, Ipokia local government area, a border town between Nigeria and Republic of Benin.
A resident of the town, Rasheed Biliamin, who spoke to our correspondent, alleged that the secondary school students were killed customs officers.
Biliamin who expressed sadness over the incident said officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service should be mandated to stay at the border and not roam around the town, to avoid killing innocent Nigerians.
He said, “The life of an innocent boy has just been cut short by overzealous officers. They should be allowed to stay at the border and stop killing innocent Nigerians.”
Also speaking, Adeogun Emmanuel Adesola bemoaned the activities of the officers at the command.
Adeogun urged the federal government to restrict activities of the service to borders to stop avoidable deaths of Nigerians.
Public relations officer of the command, Abdulahi Maiwada, in his reaction, said the incident was accidental. According to him, the patrol vehicle of the service had a head-on collision with a motorcycle (Okada) while conveying seized ‘tokunbo’ vehicle.
“They were conveying a ‘tokunbo’ vehicle and in the process they had an accident. It was a collision with an Okada rider conveying some secondary school children,” Maiwada stated.
