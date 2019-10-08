OXFAM Tasks Govts On Polices To Bridge Inequality Gap

Oxfam International has pleaded with governments to initiate the right policies aimed at bridging the inequality gap in the country, adding that China was able to lift many of their citizens out of poverty despite their huge population, as well as India that used to be the world’s capital of poverty.

The Country Director of Oxfam International, Mr Constant Tchona stated this in Abuja yesterday at its Program Quality Review and Planning meeting, comprising of partners from 12 states in the country, with the theme, “On the Road to Becoming an Influencing Hub”.

Oxfam International is a global development organization that has been working in Nigeria to influence policy change in favour of the poor and most vulnerable, promote food security and support small scale farmers to improve the livelihoods of men and women in rural areas.

He disclosed that despite government’s efforts that the poverty rate in Nigeria has increased, as about 94.5 million people currently lives in extreme poverty level, as against 91.5 million persons’ in April 8, 2019.

This is even as he noted that about 2.96 million people were added into extreme poverty level within 6 months when the first data was released by World Poverty Clock.

Tchona pointed out that the number of extreme poor people in the country is more than the population of Gambia and Cape Verde combined, lamenting that Nigeria is off track in attaining the Sustainable Development goals (SDG’s).

He was optimistic that 25 percent of the world’s extreme poor will live in Nigeria by 2030, adding that Nigeria’s total population is about 200.9 million and would become the world’s third largest country by 2050 according to Worldometer.

The country director said though President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty over the next 10 years and set them on the path to prosperity that the target would be realizable with the support of Nigerians.

Tchona noted that if government at all levels could address the issue of inequality effectively, that poverty, unemployment and insecurity would be eradicated in the country.

According to him, “Everybody across Nigeria knows that insecurity is rampant and this are some of the consequences of inequality and poverty, but something needs to be done about it for all of us to be saved”.