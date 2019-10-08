PMB Condoles With Justice Nasir’s Family Over Son’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Galadima of Katsina, Justice Mamman Nasir over the death of one of his sons, Aminu Mamman Nasir.

Aminu, 48, died on Sunday at the Specialist Hospital in Katsina, leaving behind a young family and an aged mother.

According to a statement by the senior special assistant media , Garba Shehu ,President Buhari expressed heartfelt grief on the demise of Aminu and prayed Allah to bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.