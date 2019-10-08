NEWS
PMB Mourns Ace Broadcaster, Kunle Olasope
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of the first man to appear on television in Nigeria, Kunle Olasope, who passed on at the age of 82 . The president said late Olasope left behind a legacy of excellence in broadcasting and foundation for many to build on.
President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, sent condolences to the media industry, especially the broadcast sector, where Olasope shone brilliantly with Nigeria and Africa’s first TV station, Western Nigeria Television, WNTV, becoming a house-hold name.
Buhari believes that the veteran broadcaster’s contribution to media practice will always be remembered, and the focus of the programmes he anchored, which were mostly educational and informative, will remain relevant and inspiring.
The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family.
MOST READ
Wike And Rivers Election Tribunal Victory
As Obaseki Dares Oshiomhole Over Re-election Bid
APC Chieftain Commends PMB’s Economic Policies
UNILAG, Church Suspend Randy Lecturer
PMB Condoles With Justice Nasir’s Family Over Son’s Death
Nigeria’s Wealth In The Hands Of Few People – PMB
APC Govs Storm NASS Over Oshiomhole/Obaseki Rift
MOST POPULAR
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
World Teachers Day: Gov Okowa Rewards 12 Teachers With Cash, Cars
-
ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
Regina Daniels, Juliet Ibrahim, Others Storm “The Enemy I Know” Celebrity Premiere
-
NEWS15 hours ago
NGO Begins Campaign Against Drugs Abuse
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Nigeria’s Democracy Maturing, Says PMB
-
ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
BBNaija: Don Jazzy, Rita Dominic, Others Reacts To Mercy’s Emergence
-
AFRICA21 hours ago
PMB Nominates Adesina For Re-election As AfDB President
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Experts Decry Africa Becoming Dumping Ground for Emerging Technologies
-
NEWS18 hours ago
No Outbreak Of Infection In Queens College – Abayomi