President Presents N10.729trn 2020 Budget To NASS Today

All is now set for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the N10.72 trillion 2020 budget to the National Assembly today.

The federal government yesterday held an extraordinary federal executive council meeting to put finishing touches to the appropriation bill.

However, as is the usual practice , the ministers did not brief State House correspondents after the extraordinary FEC meeting.

However, a source at the meeting said that the decision not to address the press was taken because the briefing will amount to giving away details of what President Buhari would be addressing the National Assembly on today.

The Senate chamber of the Parliament had received an official communication from President Buhari that he will present the 2020 Appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly today.

The request, which was dated October 2, 2019 and addressed to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was read at plenary last Thursday.

Also, the Senate, after a long debate on Thursday, approved all the 16 recommendations contained in the report of the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The red chamber also increased the proposed nation’s budget for 2020 from N10.002trn to N10.729.4trn, paving the way for President Buhari to submit the fiscal document.