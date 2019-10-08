Queen Kome Adheke Wins Miss Progress International Human Rights In Italy

Out of 24 countries that contested for the prestigious crown of Miss Progress International in Puglia, Italy, Nigeria’s representative to the competition, Barr. Kome Adheke, Miss Peace Nigeria 2018, emerged winner of Miss Progress International Human Rights 2019 in Italy.

The event which was streamed live from Italy saw Miss Adheke beating other contestants to clinch the ultimate crown.

Speaking with journalists on her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the elated Queen Kome Adheke who couldn’t hide her joy thanked everyone for their support and prayers all through her journey to Italy, promising that she would put her experience and crown into good use.

“It’s an honour representing Nigeria in an international pageant and it’s an honour getting one of the three major crowns which is Miss Progress International Human Right 2019. I give thanks to God, my family for their support. I thank Miss Peace Nigeria for giving me this opportunity and this platform. I also thank Miss Progress International for giving me this title. I believe by God’s grace I’m going to do the work because my pet project is on gender violence. I’m going to stand as a voice for victims of violence, both male and female. I also hope to work with the government and other multinationals and individuals to achieve my goals.

She also called on the government to support her project so that many lives could be touched , urging the youths to believe in themselves.

Also adding her voice, the founder/president Miss Peace Nigeria and national director, Miss Progress International, Italy, Mrs Lauretta Achudume (Queen Mother), who double as mentor and sponsor of the girls explained that the trip to Italy was fulfilling and Nigeria was well represented.

“I’m so excited because we won this title ,Miss Progress International Human Rights In Italy. This would give her the opportunity to carryout her pet project which is on gender based violence. And I want to encourage organisations and the government to support her because this is a laudable project that I believe would have a role to play in nation building. For me this is my own way of giving back to the society. I call on everyone to support her so that the country can be a better place for all of us.”

She also stressed that many hungry people have infiltrated the pageant industry, calling on the government to regulate the industry so that the real ones can be separated from the chaffs.

“Miss Peace Nigeria is a national pageant for young girls from ages 13-27, giving them a platform to be able to promote peace in Nigeria and stand for something good. Miss Peace is a pageant that doesn’t promote nudity in anyway. It looks for smart girls. And the winner of Miss peace Nigeria goes to represent Nigeria in Miss progress international.

In addition, the Director, Global Peace Pageant LTD/Miss peace Nigeria, Mrs Florence Osifo Bello said she was so excited seeing that her queen went to Italy to represent Nigeria and won, adding that there are more better things on the way for the country and the organization.

The Director,Miss Peace Nigeria Pageant Mr Henry Val Osemke who couldn’t hide his joy said he’s happy that this time they came home with the crown. “ We are going to leverage from this victory by partnering with various human rights organisations and ministry of humanitarian. Our organisation will do more in supporting the queen in achieving this project.”

Miss Peace is organised by Global Peace Pageant.