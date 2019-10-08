CRIME
Teenager In Court For Allegedly Defiling 13-year-old Girl
A 17-year-old teenage boy, who allegedly defiling a 13-year-old on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.
Adebisi, whose address was not provided, was charged with rape, but he pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 21, at No. 9, Adekoga St., Shomolu, Lagos.
Emuerhi alleged that at 5 p.m. Adebisi lured the victim to his house and defiled her.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 260 prescribes life imprisonment for rape.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.
Olufunke Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for mention. (NAN)
